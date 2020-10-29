https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/2020/10/biden-and-harris-lock-nihilist-vote-bosch-fawstin/

If you want more lockdowns, race riots, and who knows what else, vote Democrat.

I think my cartoon spells out my point, but let me accompany it with these words:

Everything we’ve seen this past year, from the destructive lockdowns to the destructive race riots, with dozens murdered and billions in damages, has been fully supported by Biden and Harris — which tells us what they will be up to were they to win. The words that have come to my mind of late when I see Biden constantly fail to string together coherent sentences, and when I see Harris cackle her way out of answering simple questions, is “They cannot win. They cannot win. They cannot win.”