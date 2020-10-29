https://www.toddstarnes.com/politics/video-thousands-cheer-trump-in-arizona-while-barely-100-greet-kamala/
About The Author
Related Posts
Senator Ron Johnson: Biden ‘Lying’ About His Son Not Making Money in Communist China
October 26, 2020
More Than 300 People From 29 States Arrested For Crimes Under Guise Of ‘Peaceful’ Protests, Justice Department Says
September 24, 2020
Southwest Airlines Harasses ‘Black Voices for Trump’ Hat-Wearer for Pulling Down Face Mask to Eat Peanuts; Don Jr. Responds
October 13, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy