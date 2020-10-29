http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/k99lML3QXUc/

The Vietnamese Baptist Church in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania was a “total loss” after being burned during Black Lives Matter protests and riots on Tuesday night, according to news reports and video footage released Wednesday.

A Vietnamese Baptist church was burned in Philadelphia last night. The Pastor says they poured a chemical accelerant on the roof and set fire to the building. Video of the aftermath of the fire. (video from Baptist Resource Network FB) pic.twitter.com/CTHGo7lENX — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) October 29, 2020

The Baptist Press (via Kentucky Today) reported:

PHILADELPHIA (BP) – The building of Vietnam Baptist Church in Philadelphia was burned Tuesday night during the second night of unrest in the city after the police shooting of a Black man Monday. Pastor Philip Pham received a call Tuesday night from a church member whose friend had seen the flames and seven fire trucks surrounding the church. “I have no idea why they attacked our church,” Pham said. “They burned it from the roof. They threw flammable chemicals on the roof and [flames] burned through the roof” and down through the rest of the building. He said the facility is a “total loss.” Of primary concern to Pham were three hard drives. Since before purchasing the building in 2005, Vietnam Baptist Church has served as something of a community center each weekday, providing help with immigration paperwork, taxes and even marriage counseling.

Despite sporadic violence on Wednesday night, the city was calmer after the imposition of a curfew.

A much quieter scene in Philly tonight after a city-imposed curfew of 9 pm. Seeing police spread throughout the city, most near retail businesses. Hearing reports of smaller-scale looting but nothing like the scene from last night near Walmart. Wrapping up for the night #Philly — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) October 29, 2020

However, there was unrest in Washington, DC, where several officers were injured in an attack involving fireworks. There were also other clashes between protesters and police. The protests there were over the death of a man named Karon Hylton, who was killed on a moped during a police chase after he collided with a vehicle last Friday.

The latest demonstrations were sparked by the shooting death Monday of a black man, Walter Wallace, Jr., who brandished a knife in a confrontation with police.

Other religious buildings have been attacked, burned, or vandalized during Black Lives Matter protests — including St. John’s Episcopal Church in Washington, DC, where President Donald Trump famously held up a Bible the following day.

Photo: file

