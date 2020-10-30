https://www.theepochtimes.com/2-new-orleans-police-officers-ambushed-shot-in-french-quarter-suspect-arrested_3559470.html

Two police officers in New Orleans were injured, one seriously, after being shot at in the city’s French Quarter on Friday, the New Orleans Police Department said.

The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Royal and St. Philip streets. Two officers were patrolling the area in a marked New Orleans Police Department SUV when a pedicab passenger opened fire on the vehicle for no apparent reason.

One of the shots hit an officer’s left cheek while the other officer had minor abrasions to an arm, due to glass shards, reported Nola.com. They were sent to a local hospital.

Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said that the officer with a gunshot wound to his face was in serious but stable condition, and was responsive, according to the outlet. The bullet was lodged in his skull, Ferguson said. The officer has been with the police department for four years. The other officer with arm abrasions has been with the department for 16 years.

“Two of our officers were ambushed,” Ferguson told a press conference. “This is a dark day.”

Ferguson and Mayor LaToya Cantrell both met with the injured officers at the hospital.

The suspect fled the scene but was located and arrested by responding officers minutes later. Officers confiscated a gun found at the scene of arrest that they believe was used in the shooting.

The suspect was not injured but was sent to a local hospital after having what appeared to be a medical episode at the time of his arrest, the outlet reported. No officers used any weapons or firearms during the incident.

Ferguson thanked officers for their conduct in response to the incident and thanked bystanders who helped.

“A retired Army veteran with medical experience was working in a nearby store and helped with the medical treatment of our officers until fellow officers arrived at the scene,” Ferguson said, reported NOPD News. “We want to thank her, as well as citizens who helped to point out the perpetrator to officers responding to this scene.”

