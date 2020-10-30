https://justthenews.com/nation/culture/actor-sean-connery-dies-90?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Scottish actor Sean Connery, known globally for his legendary performances as 007 Agent James Bond, died on Saturday at 90 years old, his family announced on Saturday morning.

The retired actor had been “unwell for some time,” his son Jason said in making the announcement. Connery reportedly died in his sleep.

“A sad day for all who knew and loved my dad,” Jason Connery said, “and a sad loss for all people around the world who enjoyed the wonderful gift he had as an actor.”

Connery, who headlined numerous other films throughout the mid- to late 20th century, portrayed Bond in seven films, a record he shares with fellow Bond actor Roger Moore. He was born in Edinburgh in 1930 and was living in the Bahamas at the time of his death.

