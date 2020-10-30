https://thefederalist.com/2020/10/30/all-time-greatest-gunslinger-quarterback-endorses-trump/

The three-time NFL MVP Brett Favre gave a resounding endorsement for President Donald Trump via Twitter on Friday.

“My Vote is for what makes this country great, freedom of speech & religion, 2nd Amnd, hard working tax paying citizens, police & military. In this election, we have freedom of choice, which all should respect. For me & these principles, my Vote is for @RealDonaldTrump.”

The Trump Campaign thanked Favre for his support.

Favre is one of the most accomplished quarterbacks of all-time. He shattered records and won Super Bowls, but perhaps most notably the legendary quarterback produced iconic moments that endeared him to generations of adoring fans. Here is a compilation of some of Favre’s greatest moments.

Favre joins golf legend Jack Nicklaus who also endorsed Trump Wednesday in a lengthy statement imploring voters to believe in the “American Dream.”

Nicklaus wrote, “[Trump] has delivered on his promises. He’s worked for the average person. In my opinion, he has been more diverse than any other President I have seen and has tried to help people from all walks of life — equally.”

Former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler backed Trump on Instagram by reposting Jack Nicklaus’ letter of support to his story. The former quarterback, 37, captioned the letter, “SIGN ME UP.” He posted the letter on his feed, as well, captioning it “Never a doubt.”

