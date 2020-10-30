https://thenationalpulse.com/politics/biden-biz-partner-leverages-joe/

The National Pulse has identified emails from Hunter Biden’s hard drive appearing to reveal him and his business partners coordinating introductions to then-Vice President Joe Biden to solidify a deal involving billion-dollar bonds.

An email thread entitled “Engagement” from June 2011 reveals a Hunter Biden business associate – Sean Conlon – telling the former Veep’s son: “we need to get these guys to an event or something where they get to just formally meet your Dad. For follow on they can talk to Chief of Staff.”

An e-mail to Hunter Biden attempting to trade access to the Vice President for potential billion dollar business deals.

In full, the e-mail leveraging a meeting with Joe Biden in exchange for “more bonds to move” reads:

“So we have engagement letter if they get other 10 bonds they have a face value of 10b. While it is far fetched Devon said he talked to his professor and these get traded. We get 10% in fees. We need to get these guys to an event or something where they get to just formally meet your Dad. For follow on they can talk to Chief of Staff. Let me know how soon we can do that. V brief. If Nagi get that done we get more bonds to move. Regards your hard working partner in Positano! Sean”

Per subsequent e-mails, “each bond is worth over $2.1 billion.”

Hunter specifically asked what he could do to secure the deal.

The e-mail came less than 30 minutes after Hunter Biden inquired “what do we need to do moving forward” – his response to Conlon forwarding an e-mail with the payout configuration for a deal accompanied by “need to discuss.”

Hunter Biden’s longtime business partner Devon Archer later responded to Conlon forwarding him the email thread insisting he was “in” on the “interesting” deal despite him finding it “difficult to imagine working out.”

While it remains unclear whether or not the meeting and follow-up arrangements with Biden and his Chief of Staff materialized, the unearthed emails reveal how the Vice President was used as a point of leverage in his son’s business dealings. Yet again.

READ THE ORIGINAL E-MAIL:

