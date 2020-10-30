https://www.disrn.com/news/amy-coney-barretts-former-sorority-deletes-tweet-congratulating-her-apologizes-for-being-hurtful/

Sorority Kappa Delta deleted a congratulatory tweet in honor of former member and Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett, followed by a public apology for the tweet.

On September 28, Kappa Delta initially congratulated Barrett, taking a nonpartisan stance while acknowledging her accomplishments.

“[Kappa Delta] alumna Amy Coney Barrett was nominated to serve on the Supreme Court. While we do not take a stand on political appointments, we recognize Judge Coney Barrett’s significant accomplishment,” said the tweet. “We acknowledge our members have a variety of views and a right to their own beliefs.”

After backlash online, the sorority backpedaled and removed the tweet, followed by a lengthy apology.

“Our approach was disappointing and hurtful to many,” said the statement, apologizing for initiating a political debate. “Earlier this year, we began and intentional journey for the betterment of our organization, with a focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion,” the statement went on to say, followed by a call for others to help them “do better moving forward.”

🔦 The retraction comes a day after the Girl Scouts deleted a tweet congratulating Barrett on becoming the fifth female Supreme Court Justice due to similar online outrage.

