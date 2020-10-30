Another laptop tied to Hunter Biden was reportedly obtained by the Drug Enforcement Agency earlier this year.

Sources told NBC News that the device belonging to the 50-year-old son of former Vice President Joe Biden, who is now a presidential candidate, was taken into custody by the DEA in February while executing a search warrant in the Massachusetts office of a psychiatrist who was accused of professional misconduct.

That former celebrity psychiatrist, Keith Ablow, saw his license suspended after he faced allegations of sexually exploiting patients and illegally diverting prescription drugs. Ablow has denied the allegations and has not been charged with any crime.

The report from NBC on Friday said Hunter Biden was not a target of the search or the investigation, and his lawyer got the laptop back. It remains unclear why the device was there in the first place.

A lawyer for Hunter Biden did not immediately return a request for comment. The Washington Examiner also reached out to the DEA for comment. Hunter Biden has struggled with substance abuse. He was discharged from the U.S. Navy in 2013 after testing positive for cocaine.

Another laptop and hard drive that purportedly belonged to Hunter Biden was given to a computer shop owner in Delaware to repair last year. The hardware was never retrieved, the owner said, and they were obtained by the FBI. A copy was also given to Trump personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who has shared the contents, which include emails, photos, and other data, with the media in recent weeks.

Joe Biden and his presidential campaign has denied claims that he was aware of any foreign business dealings by his son, as is suggested in the computer materials. But neither the former vice president nor his son Hunter have denied the authenticity of the computer materials.

Hunter Biden’s ex-business partner Tony Bobulinski told Tucker Carlson of Fox News this week that it was “disgusting” that his claims about Joe Biden’s son Hunter and brother James pursuing a lucrative Chinese business deal using the Biden family name were being associated with claims of “Russian disinformation” by Democrats such as Biden and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff.

During the final presidential debate last week, Biden cited how 50 ex-intelligence officials, including former CIA Director John Brennan, signed on to a letter related to the Hunter Biden laptop story, claiming that it “has all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation” while admitting that “we do not have evidence of Russian involvement.”

“There are 50 former national intelligence folks who said that what he’s accusing me of is a Russian plan. They have said this is, has all the — four, five former heads of the CIA, both parties say what he’s saying is a bunch of garbage,” Biden said after President Trump brought up the “laptop from hell.”

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said earlier this month that he has not seen evidence showing the laptop and emails are connected to the Kremlin. “Let me be clear: The intelligence community doesn’t believe that because there is no intelligence that supports that, and we have shared no intelligence with Chairman Schiff or any other member of Congress that Hunter Biden’s laptop is part of some Russian disinformation campaign. It is simply not true,” Ratcliffe said.

James Rosen, a reporter with Sinclair Broadcasting, also reported Thursday that a Justice Department official had confirmed with him that the FBI opened up a criminal investigation into “Hunter Biden and his associates” in 2019 that was focused on allegations of money-laundering, and that the investigation was still open and active. In an interview with Sinclair, Bobulinski said that he had spoken with the FBI for five hours last Friday and called himself a “material witness” related to an inquiry into members of the Biden family.

The Justice Department did not respond to the Washington Examiner’s request for comment on that matter.

“The FBI’s standard practice is to neither confirm nor deny the existence of an investigation,” an FBI spokesperson told the Washington Examiner on Friday. “As a general matter when contacted, the FBI reviews information from the public for consideration of any violations of applicable federal laws. Based on that review, the FBI determines whether investigative steps are warranted.”

The Daily Caller obtained a copy of Hunter Biden’s purported hard drive and reported on Thursday that Robert Graham, the founder of the cybersecurity firm Errata Security, said that at least one key email that had previously been published by the New York Post was “absolutely verified beyond a shadow of a doubt” after the outlet provided him with a copy of the email and its metadata for forensic analysis.

“Dear Hunter, thank you for inviting me to DC and giving an opportunity to meet your father and spent [sic] some time together. It’s realty [sic] an honor and pleasure,” the email from Burma board member Vadym Pozharskyi dated April 17, 2015, reads, but there were no additional details about what the “meet” might entail or if it had occurred.

Joe Biden’s presidential campaign has denied that such a meeting took place based on “Biden’s official schedules from the time” but only as it was described in the New York Post. Politico later reported that former Biden senior advisers “said that while there was never an official meeting, it’s technically conceivable that Pozharskyi would have approached Biden on the sidelines of some broader U.S.-Ukraine event.”

Amos Hochstein, was a longtime adviser to Biden on Ukrainian affairs, insisted to TIME that the meeting “never” took place.

Bobulinski also recently verified the authenticity of a May 13, 2017, email from investor James Gilliar to himself, Biden business associate Rob Walker, and James and Hunter Biden detailing a business deal between a Chinese company called CEFC and themselves, which included a reference to “the big guy” — who Bobulinski claims was Joe Biden.

The texts are part of a trove of hundreds of documents from Bobulinski obtained by the Washington Examiner. The records show that James Biden planned outreach to a host of Democratic politicians and world leaders as the group pursued business deals with China in 2017, and that Hunter Biden aimed to avoid having to register as a foreign agent.

“Joe Biden has never even considered being involved in business with his family nor in any overseas business whatsoever,” Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates told the Washington Examiner last week. “He has never held stock in any such business arrangements nor has any family member, or any other person ever held stock for him.”

But Bobulinski said Tuesday that it was “crystal clear” that Biden was aware of the Chinese business efforts of his brother and son when Bobulinski met with him in 2017.