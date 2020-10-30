https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/AOC-FoxNews-Ingraham-VanityFair/2020/10/30/id/994575

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., fired back at a Fox News report that chided her for wearing pricey outfits for a Vanity Fair spread — noting that modeling clothes doesn’t mean you get to keep them.

Fox News, citing a Daily Mail article, claimed the lefty lawmaker’s outfits in the photoshoot cost more than $14,000 — and suggested it was hypocritical for her to don the expensive threads while criticizing President Donald Trump’s finances.

”These are the same people saying that we can’t have tuition-free public colleges because there’s no money, when these [expletive deleted] are only paying $750 a year in taxes,” Ocasio-Cortez says in the Vanity Fair article.

”The progressive lawmaker from New York — whose policies often sway far to the left of more centrist Democrats — has in the past condemned politicians that she says are beholden to Wall Street, even as she was gifted a $2,850 suit from Loewe for the shoot,” the Fox News report stated.

Ocasio-Cortez snidely lashed Fox for the bashing.

”Republicans are Very Mad (again) about my appearance. This time they’re mad that I look good in borrowed clothes (again),” she wrote. ”Listen, if Republicans want pointers on looking your best, I’m happy to share. Tip #1: Drink water and don’t be racist.”

She also targeted Fox News’ Laura Ingraham, who mocked the lawmaker for the fancy clothes and Trump tirade.

”100% worth it,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote. ”Would do again.”

And she made fun of Ingraham’s criticism as a ”gimmick.”

”The whole ‘she wore clothes in a magazine, let’s pretend they’re hers’ gimmick is the classic Republican strategy of ‘let’s willfully act stupid, and if the public doesn’t take our performative stupidity seriously then we’ll claim bias.’ GOP, get yourselves together. It’s sad.”

