Former Vice President and current Democratic Party presidential candidate Joe Biden raised eyebrows when he made the solemn proclamation that “America is dead because COVID-19” at a drive-in campaign rally in Des Moines, Iowa on Friday.

Biden’s trademark gaffes have become a rather routine part of his public appearances in battleground states in the lead-up to the November 3 election, but it was hard to tell if the former Senator from Delaware actually did misspeak during his bizarre remarks at Friday’s Des Moines rally.

“I think it’s up to thirty thousand people have died. America is dead because COVID-19,” Biden said. “Nearly one thousand seven hundred dead right here in Iowa.”

Biden went on to repeat his signature phrase “we choose hope over fear.”

Biden: “America is dead because of COVID-19” pic.twitter.com/tDhlzvuRUb — Jewish Deplorable 🇺🇸 (@TrumpJew) October 30, 2020

Biden has previously claimed multiple times that over “200 million” people have died from COVID-19, before correcting himself.

During the Democrat Party presidential primary in February, Biden boldly stated “150 million people have been killed since 2007 when Bernie voted to exempt the gun manufacturers from liability, more than all the wars, including Vietnam from that point on.”

In a more light-hearted gaffe on October 26, Biden mistakenly referred to the husband of his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris as “Kamala’s wife”:

Former Vice President and current Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden appeared to make another trademark gaffe when he referred to Doug Emhoff – the husband of Biden’s running mate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) – as “Kamala’s wife” during an October 26 interview with NBC 5. Biden’s misstatements and Freudian slips on the campaign trail have become so commonplace in recent months that they now rarely make national news, except when spotlighted by the Trump campaign. “But my wife Jill, as you know, and Doug Emhoff, uh Kamala’s wife will be back later this week, I think on Friday,” Biden stated during the interview.

Ultimately, voters do not seem particularly concerned Biden’s frequent verbal blunders, as recently uncovered scandals involving the Biden family’s overseas business dealings have taken over the media spotlight.

