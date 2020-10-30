https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/30/best-thread-ever-usa-today-fact-checked-the-babylon-bee-about-trump-wanting-a-space-navy-for-the-moon-but-then-the-real-u-s-navy-got-involved-and-rofl/
The Babylon Bee had this really funny satirical article up earlier this week joking that President Trump proposed a Space Navy now that NASA found water on the Moon:
With Moon Water Announcement, Trump Proposes Space Navy https://t.co/aG1at5Wp1F
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) October 27, 2020
And then the morons at USA Today decided this needed a fact check, which led to an even funnier “retraction” from the Bee:
Sadly, we must retract this one. We’d like to thank @USATODAY for calling us out with this fact check. We will strive to do better. pic.twitter.com/5tk5ApSQjv
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) October 30, 2020
RIP author Frank Fleming, you will be missed:
Our writer @IMAO_ is responsible for this one. We called him into the office and said, “Hey, dummy, boats don’t go in space!”
He said, “Oh. I guess that makes sense. Probably should have looked into that on Google.” He then committed seppuku to preserve his journalistic honor.
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) October 30, 2020
But wait. . .
To infinite-sea and beyond. 🚀 @NASA #nasa #usnavy #navyreadiness pic.twitter.com/0wK6wc4kue
— U.S. Navy (@USNavy) October 30, 2020
The Bee writes it . . . and then it comes true:
Another prophecy fulfilled.
— FloridaConservative (@ConservativeFL7) October 30, 2020
LOL. They’re now retracting the retraction:
Wait, hold on. We’re retracting our retraction.https://t.co/s6mCrwqE9N
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) October 30, 2020
Over to you, USA Today. Is a fact check of this U.S. Navy tweet next?
***