The Babylon Bee had this really funny satirical article up earlier this week joking that President Trump proposed a Space Navy now that NASA found water on the Moon:

With Moon Water Announcement, Trump Proposes Space Navy https://t.co/aG1at5Wp1F — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) October 27, 2020

And then the morons at USA Today decided this needed a fact check, which led to an even funnier “retraction” from the Bee:

Sadly, we must retract this one. We’d like to thank @USATODAY for calling us out with this fact check. We will strive to do better. pic.twitter.com/5tk5ApSQjv — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) October 30, 2020

RIP author Frank Fleming, you will be missed:

Our writer @IMAO_ is responsible for this one. We called him into the office and said, “Hey, dummy, boats don’t go in space!” He said, “Oh. I guess that makes sense. Probably should have looked into that on Google.” He then committed seppuku to preserve his journalistic honor. — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) October 30, 2020

But wait. . .

The Bee writes it . . . and then it comes true:

Another prophecy fulfilled. — FloridaConservative (@ConservativeFL7) October 30, 2020

LOL. They’re now retracting the retraction:

Wait, hold on. We’re retracting our retraction.https://t.co/s6mCrwqE9N — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) October 30, 2020

Over to you, USA Today. Is a fact check of this U.S. Navy tweet next?

