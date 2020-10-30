https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/30/best-thread-ever-usa-today-fact-checked-the-babylon-bee-about-trump-wanting-a-space-navy-for-the-moon-but-then-the-real-u-s-navy-got-involved-and-rofl/

The Babylon Bee had this really funny satirical article up earlier this week joking that President Trump proposed a Space Navy now that NASA found water on the Moon:

And then the morons at USA Today decided this needed a fact check, which led to an even funnier “retraction” from the Bee:

RIP author Frank Fleming, you will be missed:

But wait. . .

The Bee writes it . . . and then it comes true:

LOL. They’re now retracting the retraction:

Over to you, USA Today. Is a fact check of this U.S. Navy tweet next?

***

