Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden earlier this month vowed as president to cooperate with the Communist Chinese government in key policy areas “when it’s in [the U.S.’s] interest.”

In an op-ed for the North American-published Chinese newspaper World Journal, Biden said the COVID-19 pandemic is “proof that the United States can’t isolate itself from the world.”

“We have to work with other nations to meet global challenges that impact us all,” he continued, “starting by rebuilding our relationships with our closest partners.”

The candidate said his administration’s China policy will involve “focus[ing] on boosting American competitiveness, revitalizing our strengths at home, and renewing our alliances and leadership abroad.”

“We’ll work to collaborate with China when it’s in our interest,” he added, “including on public health and climate change.”

China is the largest emitter of carbon dioxide in the world, annually putting out nearly double that of the next-largest emitter, the U.S.

