http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/qmoPoW2I0sM/

Former Vice President Joe Biden is promising to hold China “accountable,” if he is elevated to the White House this November, amid renewed questions over his son’s dealings with Beijing.

Biden, the Democrat nominee, journeyed to Iowa on Friday to speak to rally supporters not only behind his presidential bid, but also his party’s candidates for the United States Senate and House of Representatives. Speaking at a drive-in rally in Des Moines, Biden attempted to localize the race, telling those in attendance that his opponent, President Donald Trump, had made foreign policy and domestic choices that had hurt Iowa’s economy.

The former vice president, in particular, lambasted Trump’s handling of trade relations with China, which he claimed had adversely impacted the state’s agricultural sector.

“Look, I’ll do what he’s been unable to do,” Biden said.. “I’ll mobilize a truly international effort to stop China’s abuses. So we can strengthen manufacturing and farming in Iowa and across the country.”

“I’m going to hold China accountable, which he hasn’t from the [novel coronavirus] pandemic on,” the former vice president added.

Biden’s promise to get tough with China comes as his campaign faces scrutiny over his youngest son Hunter’s business dealings with the communist power.

As Breitbart News reported earlier this month, Jeff Zients, who is now the co-chair of Joe Biden’s transition team, hosted a select group of Chinese business and political elites at the Obama-era White House after prodding from Hunter Biden’s business associates.

In November 2011, Jeff Zients, then-deputy director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), hosted the Chinese Entrepreneur Club (CEC) for a special meeting at the White House. The CEC, founded in 2006 and often referred to as the “richest club” in the People’s Republic of China, counts among its members some of the richest and most influential personalities in Chinese society.

At the time, the meeting did not draw much attention. However, emails published this week by Peter Schweizer, a senior contributor at Breitbart News and president of the Government Accountability Institute, indicated just how important a role Hunter Biden and his business associates, including Devon Archer, played in making the White House visit happen.

The revelations about the Biden family’s ties to China do not stop there. Last week, Breitbart reported that a top official from a Chinese energy firm offered to provide the Biden “family” a $5 million non-secured, forgivable loan. The offer was discussed in an email sent to SinoHawk Holdings CEO Tony Bobulinski, another one-time business partner of Hunter Biden.

Bobulinski is cooperating with an investigation by the United States Senate Homeland Security Committee on the Biden family’s ventures, claims that he once personally witnessed the former vice president discussing foreign business interests with his son.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

