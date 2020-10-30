https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/bobulinski-says-fbi-questioned-5-hours-hunter-bidens-work-china-tenure-board-burisma-holdings-video/

On Thursday, a Justice Department official confirmed with Sinclair reporter James Rosen that in late 2019, the FBI opened up a criminal investigation into “Hunter Biden and his associates,” focused on allegations of money-laundering, and that it remains open and active today.

Tony Bobulinski told James Rosen in an interview that the FBI interviewed him with counsel present for 5 hours on October 23rd as a “material witness” in an ongoing investigation focused on Hunter Biden and his associates.

Tony Bobulinski is the CEO of Sinohawk Holdings which was a partnership between the Chinese operating through CEFC/Chairman Ye and the Biden family.

James Rosen on Friday released part two of his interview with Tony Bobulinski.

Bobulinski said the FBI questioned him for 5 hours on Hunter Biden’s work in China and on his tenure on the board of Burisma in Ukraine.

Bobulinski said ex-Navy SEALS are protecting him and his extended family since coming forward and blowing the whistle on the Biden crime family.

BREAKING VIDEO: Tony Bobulinski tells @WeAreSinclair the team of @FBI agents who questioned him for five hours focused intensively not just on Hunter Biden’s work in China but also on his tenure on the board of Burisma in Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/tLh04uFVuF — James Rosen (@JamesRosenTV) October 30, 2020

Here’s a brief background on part of Hunter Biden’s China money laundering scheme with CEFC:

Bobulinski described how Jim Biden and Hunter Biden went behind his back and did a shady side deal with CEFC and got a $5 million “interest free loan” from the Chinese energy firm.

On August 8, 2017, $5 million was wired from a CEFC-affiliated investment vehicle to the bank account for Hudson West III, which spent the next year transferring $4,790,375 million directly to Hunter Biden’s firm, Owasco, according to Senate documents.

Senate investigators described how the Chinese state owned energy company wired the $5 million “loan” to Hunter’s firm through an investment vehicle — to the bank account for Hudson West III –which then dispersed the money to Hunter’s firm (money laundering).

Background on part of Hunter Biden’s money laundering operation through Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings:

In 2014, Hunter Biden was paid millions of dollars to sit on the board of Burisma Holdings, a corrupt Ukrainian energy company despite having no experience in the field.

Hunter Biden was being paid millions of dollars from Burisma at the same time his father Joe Biden was US VP and tasked as the point man to handle Ukraine policy.

Around the time the FBI opened its investigation into Hunter Biden and his associates, Rudy Giuliani dropped a bombshell revealing a huge money laundering operation involving the Bidens and Burisma Holdings.

Giuliani described how Viktor Shokin, the prosecutor general investigating Burisma discovered Hunter’s money laundering scheme.

“All of a sudden Shokin gets this communique from Latvia that shows a $16 million laundering transaction — classic laundering transaction,” Giuliani said. “It goes from Ukraine, to Latvia, it’s disguised as a loan to another company to ‘Wirelogic’ I believe — it then goes to Cyprus, gets disguised as another loan — this is called “Digitech” then it’s dispersed as payment as board fees,” he added.

Giuliani added, “Now you don’t make two loans to make board fees unless you’re laundering the money. $3 million gets to Hunter Biden in that way.”

“That is a straight out violation of a money laundering statute,” he said.

