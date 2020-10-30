https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/30/boots-on-the-ground-national-guard-finally-deploys-in-philadelphia/

After days of looting and general mayhem, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf ordered the National Guard into Philadelphia:

What was the rush, governor?

And, to think, blue-check journos didn’t want us to cover this:

LOL. Blame the mostly-peaceful protesters then:

