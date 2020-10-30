https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/breaking-current-electoral-college-prediction-shows-president-trump-beating-sleepy-joe-biden-crooked-hillary/

The Democrats are starting to panic! Polls are now showing a MAGA move to the right and Trump beating Sleepy Joe worse than he did Crooked Hillary.

Poll Watch shows a prediction of the electoral college map with President Trump crushing Sleepy Joe Biden:

This map is updated periodically, but the most recent forecast shows President Trump with a sizable lead.

No wonder the Democrats are starting to panic. 

