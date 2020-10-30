https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/journalists-political-donations-2020-election/2020/10/30/id/994494

Dozens of journalists from news organizations across the country have contributed to 2020 political campaigns, almost all for Democrats, according to a series of reports from Business Insider.

Insider notes in its report that it has identified more than three dozen journalists from a variety of organizations, including The New York Times, Washington Post, and the Boston Globe, among others, have donated at least $110,000 to political candidates and political action committees in this election season.

Insider found records of five reporters and editors from The Los Angeles Times making donations to Democrat candidates in the 2020 elections. The LA Times executive editor Norman Pearlstine told Insider that the newspaper has “pulled people off political coverage whom we know made contributions.”

One of those journalists, who was not identified, noted to Insider: “I find it ironic that an industry that depends on freedom of speech to exist denies its employees that same freedom when it comes to political expression.”

