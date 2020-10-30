https://redstate.com/jeffc/2020/10/30/california-celebrities-eviscerate-gov-newsom-over-thanksgiving-restrictions-n272520
About The Author
Related Posts
FACT CHECK: Did A Texas DoubleTree Hotel Display A Sign Denying Service To Military Members And Their Guests?
January 8, 2020
Terrance Williams: What It Was Like To Share A Stage With President Trump At The White House
December 25, 2019
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy