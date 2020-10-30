https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/education/california-governor-sends-his-children-private-school-local-public?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is sending his children to attend modified in-person instruction at a private school even as the public schools that serve his local district remain closed for now.

Newsom’s children are “phasing back into school,” he told media on Friday, “and we are phasing out of our very challenging distance learning that we’ve been doing, so many parents are doing up and down the state.”

The governor and his wife Jennifer Newsom have four children. They were in private school prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor’s family lives in Fair Oaks, California, which is served by the San Juan Unified School District. That district’s website says it will offer students “the opportunity to return to a modified model of in-person learning starting Jan. 5.”

