https://babylonbee.com/news/chelsea-handler-patrols-polling-places-to-make-sure-no-black-people-are-voting-for-trump/
LOS ANGELES, CA—Chelsea Handler has ventured from her Bel Air mansion to do her part to swing the election for Joe Biden. From now until election day, Miss Handler will be patrolling polling stations throughout LA County to make sure no black people are voting for Trump.
