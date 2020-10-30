https://www.theepochtimes.com/coronavirus-came-from-chinese-communist-party-peter-navarro_3559280.html

American voters should be made more aware that the virus causing the global COVID-19 pandemic came from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP)—a fact that the Democrats are trying to dodge due to their “unspoken alliance” with the regime, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said. “If you think about the Democrat Party and the Chinese Communist Party, both having the same goal, which is to defeat Donald Trump,” Navarro told The Epoch Times’ “American Though Leaders.” “The tacit collusion comes in the form of the Democrat Party refusing repeatedly to assign any blame to the Chinese Communist Party for this virus.” According to Navarro, the CCP wants to end Trump’s presidency because Trump is the first U.S. president who “stands up to them” to appear in decades. “If you look at the history of the Oval Office, no president has ever stood up to China, dating back to the days …

