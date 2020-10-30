https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/coronavirus-spreads-quickly-among-household-members-cdc-report-finds/

(NBC NEWS) If one person in a household has Covid-19, there’s a good chance it’ll spread to others — and quickly.

A report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, published Friday, took a close look at how the virus spread throughout people’s homes.

The study included 101 households in Nashville, Tennessee, and Marshfield, Wisconsin. All households had one index patient — a confirmed case of Covid-19. At the time the index patient first reported symptoms, no one else in their household reported any.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

