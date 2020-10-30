https://www.theblaze.com/unleashed/petacostco-drops-coconut-milk-products-because-of-forced-monkey-labor

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals has been urging retailers to pull products from manufacturers in Thailand who practice monkey labor.

In this clip, Pat and the guys discussed that, since 2019, PETA’s investigation allegedly found animal abuse on every monkey plantation.

According to USA Today, one of the brands removed from Costco is Chaokoh, made by Theppadungporn Coconut Co. Ltd, which is one of the largest manufacturers of coconut products.

“No kind shopper wants monkeys to be chained up and treated like coconut-picking machines,” PETA President Ingrid Newkirk stated. “Costco made the right call to reject animal exploitation, and PETA is calling on holdouts like Kroger to follow suit.”

“What really drives this change is retailers not supporting the product, and of course, customers not buying the product. Costco is a major player that should have an impact,” Stein said.

“See, we want coconut milk, but we don’t care how we get it,” Pat said with sarcasm.

