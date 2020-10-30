https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/cringe-biden-looks-fragile-jogs-podium-screams-parking-lot-dozen-honking-cars-iowa-state-fairgrounds-video/

Joe Biden traveled to Iowa on Friday for a drive-in rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines.

Recall, Joe Biden came in 4th place in the Iowa Caucuses earlier this year.

Not one reporter has ambushed Joe Biden and asked him about his son Hunter who is currently under FBI investigation for money laundering.

Joe Biden might actually be under FBI investigation as well, but the media is purposely ignoring the story.

Biden ‘jogged’ to the podium in an attempt to look spry.

WATCH:

Biden jogs to take the stage at a drive-in rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds. pic.twitter.com/gMiRpvNH1K — Madeleine Rivera (@madeleinerivera) October 30, 2020

Biden was completely unhinged and screamed to a parking lot with honking cars.

WATCH:

A fired-up Joe Biden rips Trump in Iowa for hiding on his golf course bunkers or the White House bunker instead of bringing congress together to pass coronavirus aid. pic.twitter.com/4bH7P47wDV — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) October 30, 2020

Hats off to these Trump supporters who greeted Joe Biden in Iowa today!

Pro-Trump demonstrators who formed a flag-waving, horn-honking caravan outside of the site of a Joe Biden drive-in rally step out to greet the former Vice President as his security detail makes its way to the Iowa State Fairgrounds for today’s event in Des Moines pic.twitter.com/kx4qe3t4Xu — Rod Boshart (@rodboshart) October 30, 2020

