A cybersecurity expert used a cryptographic key to definitively authenticate a key email recovered from the laptop allegedly belonging to Hunter Biden, the son of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. Robert Graham of Errata Security received the email from The Daily Caller, which received a copy of the Hunter Biden hard drive from Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney. Graham used a DomainKeys Identified Mail (DKIM) string from the email metadata to authenticate the email with Google’s servers. Vadym Pozharskyi, a top executive from Ukrainian gas firm Burisma, sent the email from his Gmail account to Hunter Biden on April 17, 2015. “We can still have our fun arguments about whether it’s taken out of context, or the exact provenance (harddrive vs. hacking into his account). But we do know the email is valid — through the power of crypto!!” Graham wrote on Twitter. “I have only seen, and been able …