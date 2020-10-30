https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/education/dc-sees-double-digit-drop-student-literacy-progress-following-months?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Students in Washington, D.C. public schools have experienced a marked plummet in literacy progress following months of mandated remote learning, the city revealed this week.

The drop in proficiency was most pronounced among black students in kindergarten through second grade, who suffered a benchmark regression of over 30%. White and Latino students from those age brackets saw drops of 6% and 12%, respectively, according to the Washington Post.

The D.C. public school system “believes these results this year are indicative of the extended time away from the classroom since March,” school officials said in a statement.

Currently the city plans to bring a small number of students back starting early next month.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

