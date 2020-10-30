https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/30/daily-beast-columnist-says-she-has-ptsd-from-the-2016-election-and-is-petrified-of-biden-losing-on-nov-3/

In a new piece for The Daily Beast titled, “I Should Be Confident About Next Tuesday. I’m Petrified,” columnist Margaret Carlson says he (and others!) have PTSD over the outcome of the 2016 election and she’s worried history will repeat itself on November 3:

These people never cease to amaze us:

It’s not PTSD. “What you have is the mindset and temperament of spoiled children”:

Veterans would like a word, too:

“Kiss my a**”:

People really need to stop doing this:

And the proper diagnosis is Trump Derangement Syndrome:

