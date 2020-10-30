https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/30/daily-beast-columnist-says-she-has-ptsd-from-the-2016-election-and-is-petrified-of-biden-losing-on-nov-3/

In a new piece for The Daily Beast titled, “I Should Be Confident About Next Tuesday. I’m Petrified,” columnist Margaret Carlson says he (and others!) have PTSD over the outcome of the 2016 election and she’s worried history will repeat itself on November 3:

“Many political analysts, & a fair number of psychiatrists, say folks like me suffer from PTSD triggered by the 2016 election and it prevents us from seeing the blue wave headed our way. Polls, they say, are different this time. Really?” –@carlsonmargaret https://t.co/c7MoHW1Hv6 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 30, 2020

These people never cease to amaze us:

PTSD from an undesirable election result. Truly privileged people leading too easy lives. https://t.co/5k7ka8XGSY — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) October 30, 2020

It’s not PTSD. “What you have is the mindset and temperament of spoiled children”:

“My team lost so I got upset” is not PTSD, you disgusting hack. Stop calling your social class’s inability to accept life when it doesn’t go your way PTSD. None of you idiots has PTSD. What you have is the mindset and temperament of spoiled children. https://t.co/MM5kzOQFpU — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 30, 2020

Veterans would like a word, too:

PTSD is coming home after seeing friends blown apart in war zones. It is not having sads because your political party lost an election. https://t.co/oAZPPqkAGE — BDW (@BryanDeanWright) October 30, 2020

“Kiss my a**”:

As a veteran of OIF, those “political analysts” can kiss my ass. That’s highly disrespectful to people who actually have PTSD. — PLEB 🇺🇸 (@HuMbLe_StOiC) October 30, 2020

People really need to stop doing this:

Can we pump the brakes on labeling everything as PTSD now? K thx — David Christy (@davidchristy123) October 30, 2020

@carlsonmargaret Have you actually talked to psychiatrists that diagnose this as PTSD? Bc if not, it’s not cute and is actually quite offensive to those with diagnosed trauma disorders. — David Christy (@davidchristy123) October 30, 2020

And the proper diagnosis is Trump Derangement Syndrome:

It’s TDS not PTSD — OldManBeaston (@oldmanbeaston) October 30, 2020

***

