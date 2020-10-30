https://mediarightnews.com/dem-rep-busts-narrative-defends-tony-bobulinskis-credibility-after-hunter-bombshells/

United States Representative Ro Khanna (D-CA) has recently come out and said he will defend Bobulinski who is Hunter Biden’s ex-associate business partner. Bobulinski has recently come forward with evidence that involves the Biden family (including Joe Biden) with overseas business ventures.

Bobulinski has a record of contributing money to Democrats but has recently unexpectedly crossed party lines to release this bombshell information regarding Hunter Biden. One of his donations is to Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna who is defending him.

In an email from the Congressman to Bobulinski he expressed support for him, “Tony, hope you are doing okay. I did give an on the record statement to The NY Times that I know you, you have always acted honorably with me, and you and other family members supported me,” He followed that up by saying, “I have told any media outlets that have asked the same thing.”

Khanna didn’t comment on the allegations saying that he, “refused to comment on the details of your allegations because I don’t have personal knowledge about that, but have said I respect your service to our country and that you have never been a ‘partisan hack’ in our interactions and have talked about putting country over party.”

This seems to give more credibility to Bobulinski’s claims as he appears to be a lifelong Democrat and is also being defended by a Democratic U.S. congressman.

If you are interested in the entire email, below is a tweet with more information from John Roberts.

Email this morning from @RoKhanna to Tony Bobulinski. The redactions are mine pic.twitter.com/EA2bsusSJY — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) October 30, 2020