During a campaign rally in Minnesota on Friday, former Vice President and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden lost it on stage after his rally kept getting interrupted by Trump supporters.

Biden went as far as calling Trump supporters “ugly folks.”

“These guys are not very polite but they’re like Trump,” Biden said, adding “Dr.Fauci called for a mask mandate last week. This isn’t a political statement like those ugly folks over there beeping the horns. This is a patriotic duty, for God’s sake.”

This isn’t the first time that Biden lashed out at Trump supporters. During a campaign event in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, Biden got trolled by Trump supporters.

The event was a total disaster for Biden considering there appeared to be more Trump supporters than Biden supporters. CNN political correspondent MJ Lee was at the scene.

“Rowdy scene as Joe Biden speaks at drive-in rally in Bucks County, PA — Trump supporters waving flags and honking during his speech,” Lee tweeted.

She followed up with another tweet where she said the rally was “practically a Trump drive-in rally.”

“Practically a Trump drive-in rally here now outside the Biden drive-in event. Biden has just finished speaking,” she added.

Biden was clearly flustered at the noise the Trump supporters were making and had a hard time focusing on his speech considering he lashed out and called them “chumps.”

“I’ll work as hard for those who don’t support me as those who do,” Biden said. He then went off script to attack the Trump supporters. “Including those chumps with the microphone out there.”

Check out what PJ Media reported:

Joe Biden expects us to believe his message of unity when he calls Trump supporters chumps? Let’s not forget that back in May, Joe Biden slandered Trump supporters as racists and xenophobes. “There are people who support the president because they like the fact that he is engaged in the politics of division,” Biden said. “They really support the notion that, you know, all Mexicans are rapists and all Muslims are bad and… dividing this nation based on ethnicity, race. This is the one [sic] of the few presidents who succeeded by deliberately trying to divide the country, not unite the country.” As for the Biden rally itself, it was another drive-in event and the campaign reportedly estimated that there were only 130 cars (with a four-person maximum per car) present, according to MSNBC reporter Eli Stokols.

