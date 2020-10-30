https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/devastating-footage-from-turkey-buildings-collapse-mini-tsunami/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
VIDEO 8 – BREAKING FOOTAGE OF BUILDING COLLAPSE RECORDED. More than 20 buildings have been reportedly completely collapsed in #Izmir, #Turkey
The #earthquake was felt across the eastern Greek islands and even in the Greek capital #Athens and in #Samos. #Greece pic.twitter.com/w0aUFJsdQB
— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) October 30, 2020
Don’t skip this bottom clip…
VIDEO 10: More footage from #Izmir district of #Seferehisar in #Turkey after #earthquake raised the sea level.
Story and videos: https://t.co/k1dhBB5LcX pic.twitter.com/oSB5d64jVT
— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) October 30, 2020
VIDEO 3: Heart-wrenching scenes from #Izmir, Turkey after a strong earthquake hit the region – The earthquake also hit #Samos, #Greece pic.twitter.com/UYofFzMEcv
— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) October 30, 2020
BREAKING: More footage showing a collapsed building in Izmir, Turkey after a 6.9 magnitude earthquake stuck off the coast off Greece.#izmir #earthquake
pic.twitter.com/N3jtys3ns2
— Global News Network (@GlobalNews77) October 30, 2020
Wow a mini tsunami occurred in Izmir’s Seferhisar after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake pic.twitter.com/uRNz0PrXeZ
— Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) October 30, 2020
BREAKING – Footage of a building collapsing in the background after a powerful earthquake hit near #Izmir in Turkey.pic.twitter.com/1UWpYxWHeU
— Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) October 30, 2020