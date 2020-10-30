http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/TJn8ZQhVPyQ/

President Donald Trump said Friday at a rally in Michigan that America’s major holidays would be threatened if former Vice President Joe Biden won the election.

“There will be no school, no graduations, no weddings, no Thanksgivings, no Christmas, no Fourth of July; they’ll [sic] be no nothing,” Trump said, referring to Biden’s assertion that he would handle the coronavirus pandemic differently.

Trump repeated that the cure to the pandemic should not be worse than the disease, citing the rising levels of suicide, drug addiction, and depression as a result of the lockdowns.

“I think Biden doesn’t have a clue. … Biden wants to keep everyone locked up,” Trump said. “Even young Americans who are at extremely low risk from the virus, he wants to steal the dreams [and] the futures of our youngest citizens.”

Trump noted that Europe was also experiencing rising coronavirus cases, despite their lockdowns.

“If you look at Europe, they’re surging despite these draconian lockdowns, they have it locked down and they’re surging,” he said.

Trump also claimed that doctors in the United States routinely categorized any deaths as coronavirus deaths, because they got more money for their hospitals.

“We mark it down to COVID, you know our doctors get more money if somebody dies from COVID, you know that, right?” Trump asked. “I mean our doctors are very smart people. So what they do is they say, I’m sorry, but you know everybody dies of COVID.”

“When in doubt, choose COVID,” Trump continued, paraphrasing the thinking of doctors diagnosing the cause of deaths in the United States.

Trump encouraged his supporters not to be afraid of the Coronavirus, noting that the death rate was down significantly and that doctors had learned how to treat the disease.

“So what happens is, you get it. You’re going to get if you get it, stay away,” he said. “If you get it, you’re going to get better and then you’re going to be immune and it’s a whole thing and it goes away.”

