https://babylonbee.com/news/fbi-investigating-threats-by-rian-johnson-to-direct-an-episode-of-the-mandalorian/

LOS ANGELES, CA—Everyone is excited about the new season of The Mandalorian, but there are fears as well, as the show is the only remaining bit of Star Wars that is any good. These fears have only been amplified by a letter obtained by the FBI, in which Rian Johnson, director of The Last Jedi, threatens to direct an episode of The Mandalorian.

In the letter, Rian Johnson says he has many ideas for the show — and breakout star The Child in particular — that will “defy expectations” and take the series “in a completely different direction.”

“These are very clear threats,” said FBI spokesman Ray Hardy. “And we take all threats to Baby Yoda very seriously. He’s one of the only good things we have left this year, and we won’t let any harm come to him.”

The FBI has reacted quickly, trying to locate Rian Johnson and his possible accomplice, Kathleen Kennedy, to make sure his threat to direct an episode is just idle talk and that he is nowhere near where The Mandalorian is being filmed and planned. They’ve also put Jon Favreau, the series showrunner, under protective custody to make sure he is not influenced by any of Rian Johnson’s ideas.

Some have called this an overreaction, noting that Rian Johnson did direct “Ozymandias,” widely considered the best episode of Breaking Bad, but the FBI says they are reopening an investigation into that as well to see if everyone was wrong and it is in fact “the worst episode.”

Previous Article Democrats Hand Out Extra Ballots To Trick-Or-Treaters

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

