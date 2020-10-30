https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/feds-scanning-training-materials-banned-anti-americanism/

In compliance with President Trump’s executive order, the federal government is reviewing “diversity” and “inclusion” training materials for federal employees that are anti-American.

Trump’s order bars federal agencies, contractors, grant recipients and the military from promoting the “pernicious and false belief that American is an irredeemable racist and sexist country.”

The Labor Department’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs has submitted a Request for Information to the Federal Register asking contractors for copies of their diversity training materials, reports the news site Government Executive.

“Executive departments and agencies, our uniformed services, federal contractors and federal grant recipients should, of course, continue to foster environments devoid of hostility grounded in race, sex, and other federally protected characteristics,” the administration’s order said.

TRENDING: Hunter’s ex-business partner drops bombshell on Joe Biden and family

“But training like that discussed above perpetuates racial stereotypes and division and can use subtle coercive pressure to ensure conformity of viewpoint. Such ideas may be fashionable in the academy, but they have no place in programs and activities supported by federal taxpayer dollars.”

The review targets concepts such as “white privilege.”

The issue is not being taken lightly, as the Office of Management and Budget has warned the federal employees in violation of the training rules could face discipline, Government Executive reported.

OMB Director Russell Vought said various phrases could be red flags.

“Reviews of specific training curriculum materials can be supplemented by a broader keyword search of agency financial data and procurements for terms including, but not limited to: ‘critical race theory,’ ‘white privilege,’ ‘intersectionality,’ ‘systemic racism,’ ‘positionality,’ ‘racial humility, and ‘unconscious bias,'” Vought wrote. “When used in the context of diversity training, these terms may help identify the type of training prohibited by the E.O.”

Government Executive reported officials from the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs “have offered a more lenient set of rules, at least when it comes to unconscious bias training.”

In an FAQ posted to the agency’s website, they indicated at least some unconscious bias training may continue under the executive order.”

“Unconscious bias or implicit bias training is prohibited to the extent it teaches or implies that an individual, by virtue of his or her race, sex and/or national origin, is racist, sexist, oppressive or biased, whether consciously or unconsciously,” said the government agency statement. “Training is not prohibited if it is designed to inform workers, or foster discussion, about preconceptions, opinions or stereotypes that people—regardless of their race or sex—may have regarding people who are different, which could influence a worker’s conduct or speech and be perceived by others as offensive.”

Craig Leen, the agency’s director, said in the report that there is a line that should be recognized.

“Unconscious bias training, if it’s the sort of traditional training I’ve experienced, which is based on the human condition where every person has certain biases, stereotypes or prejudices that exist and they have to take account of them to make sure those sorts of biases are not impacting the actual decisions that a person is making or things that person says . . . if that’s the training it’s perfectly fine,” Leen said. “[Training] on white fragility or white privilege is likely to be problematic, because it’s identifying a particular race and making certain pronouncements regarding people of that race that may be in your workforce, who are a captive audience, listening to the training.”

The Labor Department’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs previously launched a hotline to report violations of the order.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

