The Trump campaign announced the schedule for President Trump for the last three days of the campaign that features five rallies per day in closely polling states on Sunday and Monday and four events in Pennsylvania on Saturday including three rallies.

Following Saturday’s barnstorming of Pennsylvania, Trump will hold three rallies in Michigan over Sunday and Monday, rallies in North Carolina Sunday and Monday, Sunday rallies in Iowa, Georgia and Florida, and Monday rallies in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Trump is holding rallies in Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota Friday. The Fayetteville, North Carolina rally that was scheduled for Thursday was postponed to Monday due to weather conditions.

Trump was hospitalized at the begininng of October with the COVID-19 China coronavirus but has bounce back so strongly he jokes on stage that he feels like Superman.

Rival Joe Biden is set to hold a rally in Michigan Saturday with former President Barack Obama. On Sunday Biden is scheduled to give a speech in Philadelphia. The Biden campaign announced Friday that Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and their spouses will spend all day Monday campaigning in Pennsylvania.

Statement and schedule released by the campaign:

“Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. announced that President Donald J. Trump will travel to Pennsylvania on Saturday, October 31st, 2020 to deliver remarks on Making America Great Again, Again in Bucks County at 12:00 PM EDT, and to host Make America Great Again Victory Rallies in Reading at 2:30 PM EDT, Butler at 5:30 PM EDT, and Montoursville at 8:00 PM EDT. On Sunday, November 1st, 2020 President Donald J. Trump will deliver remarks at Make America Great Again Victory Rallies in Washington, Michigan at 11:00 AM EST, Dubuque, Iowa at 1:00 PM CST, Hickory, North Carolina at 5:30 PM EST, Rome, Georgia at 8:30 PM EST, and Miami, Florida at 11:30 PM EST. On Monday, November 2nd, President Donald J. Trump will deliver remarks at Make America Great Again Victory Rallies in Fayetteville, North Carolina at 11:30 AM EST, Scranton, Pennsylvania at 2:00 PM EST, Traverse City, Michigan at 5:00 PM EST, Kenosha, Wisconsin at 7:00 PM CST, and Grand Rapids, Michigan at 10:30 PM EST. The Make America Great Again Victory Rallies will feature remarks from President Donald J. Trump and Republican candidates.”

Details and links to request tickets at the Trump campaign site at this link.

