(WORLD ISRAEL NEWS) A top leader of France’s Jewish community condemned the attack in Nice Thursday in which an Islamic terrorist slaughtered three people at a Catholic church, cutting off the head of a female victim and shouting “Allahu akbar” (God is great).

“Islamist barbarians are waging war on us,” tweeted Gil Taieb, vice president of the CRIF, the Council of Jewish Institutions of France. “All united against Islamism. We are all France.”

Police shot and wounded the attacker in the Mediterranean city of Nice on Thursday morning. He was identified as a Tunisian man, carrying a knife and a copy of the Koran, who had entered the country recently as a refugee.

