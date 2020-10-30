https://hannity.com/media-room/here-we-go-fraudster-attempts-to-register-dead-democrats-as-voters-in-south-florida/

A recent report from southern Florida is raising new questions over fraud and identity security just days before the 2020 election; revealing a “fraudster” was actively trying to register “Dead Democrats” in pivotal Broward County.

BREAKING: Fraudster attempts to register dead Democrats as Broward voters https://t.co/B9rSAuu6WO — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 30, 2020

“Authorities have uncovered an attempt to register dozens of dead people as Democratic voters in Broward County. Though officials said no mail-in ballots were requested or cast under the falsified voter IDs, the scheme exposes weaknesses in Florida’s voter registration process, which relies partially on the honor system,” reports the Sun-Sentinel.

“An unknown person in Columbia, S.C., submitted at least 54 new voter applications in July in the same neat handwriting to the Broward elections office, several in each of 19 envelopes. Many of the voters were elderly, and had recently died in the Northeast,” adds the newspaper.

Read the full report here.

