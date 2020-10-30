https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/home-depot-co-founder-says-trump-deserves-second-term?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Home Depot co-founder Bernard Marcus on Friday urged Americans to vote Donald Trump to a second term in the White House, arguing that both his domestic policies and his response to COVID-19 have earned him another four years in Washington.

Joe Biden would “return the country to the stagnant Obama era,” Marcus said in an op-ed on Fox News’s website, while Trump’s policies, he argued, have “improved the wellbeing of the vast majority of Americans.”

Under Trump, Marcus wrote, “the unemployment rate fell to historic lows, including record levels for Hispanic and Black workers. For the first time in recorded history, there were more available jobs nationwide than unemployed people to fill them.”

Trump’s healthcare policies, meanwhile, will “allow health care consumers to shop around for less expensive care and coverage like they do for any other product or service in the economy,” he continued, leading to increased competition and higher quality.

Marcus co-founded Home Depot in 1978; it is currently the largest hardware chain in the world.

