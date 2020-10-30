https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/tweet-twitter-backs-unlocks-n-y-posts-account/

(NEW YORK POST) Twitter backed down Friday in its battle with The Post and unlocked its main account after a two-week stalemate over the Hunter Biden exposé.

The move came after The Post refused Twitter’s demand that it delete six tweets that linked to stories that the company claimed — without any evidence — were based on hacked information.

The Post never budged, and kept the tweets on the account during the standoff — even as Twitter obscured them from view.

