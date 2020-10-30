https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/feel-confident-joe-biden-will-president-whatever-end-count-nancy-pelosi-issues-frightening-proclamation-video/

Speaker Pelosi had an ominous proclamation during her latest meeting with reporters. The far left House Speaker vowed that Joe Biden will be inaugurated as president no matter what the final vote tallies, no matter what the final vote is.

Speaker Pelosi: I feel very confident that Joe Biden will be elected president on Tuesday whatever the end count is. But on the election that occurs on Tuesday he will be elected on January 20th. He will be inaugurated president of the United States.

This is a frightening proclamation by the Democrat leader who is third in line to the presidency.

The Democrat Party is lawless and violent.

