https://www.dailywire.com/news/idaho-lawmakers-feature-in-video-protesting-states-coronavirus-lockdowns

Lawmakers in Idaho, including the state’s lieutenant governor, featured in a video that pushed back against the state’s coronavirus restrictions.

“We recognize that all of us by nature are free and equal and have certain unalienable rights,” said Republican Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin as she hoisted a Bible and a gun in a van decked out with the American flag.

“Among which are enjoying and defending life and liberty, acquiring, possessing, and protecting property, and pursuing happiness and securing safety,” McGeachin added.

WATCH:

Joining McGeachin in the video were Republican state Reps. Tammy Nichols, Dorothy Moon, Bryan Zollinger, Christy Zito, Chad Christensen, Priscilla Giddings, Tony Wisniewski, Heather Scott, Ron Nate, and Karey Hanks.

“The fact that a pandemic may or may not be occurring changes nothing about the meaning or intent of the state Constitution in the preservation of our inalienable rights,” said Hanks.

“Despite this being a direct contravention of our state’s founding principles, state and local officials have, for months, denied the people of our state basic and fundamental rights by issuing a long procession of emergency orders and edicts,” Zito said.

“We further resolve that any order issued in the future will be ignored,” Scott says.

Those who appeared in the video added their names to the “Declaration to Idaho residents and public officials,” a document that says in part:

The fact that a pandemic may or may not be occurring changes nothing about the meaning or intent of the state constitution in the preservation of our inalienable rights. Despite this, in direct contravention of Idaho’s founding principles, state and local public officials have, for months, denied the people of our state basic and fundamental rights by issuing a long procession of emergency orders and edicts that have denied people freedom of movement, assembly, religion, possession and enjoyment of property, and the pursuit of happiness. This has been allowed to go on for too long.

Idaho residents have clashed before with the state and local coronavirus dictates.

As The Daily Wire reported:

Five people were cited and three of them arrested after not wearing masks during an outdoor worship gathering in Idaho on Wednesday. Approximately 300 people assembled outdoors to sing psalms in front of city hall in Moscow, Idaho, a town of around 25,000 about 80 miles south of Spokane, Washington. The gathering, which was called a “flash psalm sing,” according to the Moscow-Pullman Daily News, was organized by Christ Church, a prominent evangelical congregation in the area. The event, which was advertised on the church’s Facebook page, began at 4:45 p.m., and most had left within 30 minutes. According to the Moscow city police’s daily activity log, those arrested were allegedly violating a “public health emergency order.” Among those handcuffed and driven away in a police car was Gabriel Rench, a Republican who is running for county commission. Rench was later released and spoke about the incident on his radio show, according to Breitbart.

Related: ‘High Hypocrisy’: 5 Cited, 3 Arrested At Outdoor Church Service In Idaho After Not Wearing Masks

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

