https://www.theblaze.com/news/rittenhouse-extradited-wisconsin-murder

An Illinois judge denied the petition from Kyle Rittenhouse’s attorney and approved his extradition to Wisconsin to face charges, including first-degree homicide.

The 17-year-old Rittenhouse is accused of shooting and killing three people, two of which died, during a Kenosha, Wisconsin, riot on Aug. 25, two days after police officers shot Jacob Blake, a black man, seven times in the back. Blake survived and is paralyzed from the waist down.

Rittenhouse’s lawyer argued that the extradition order was written incorrectly but the judge disagreed with him and signed the extradition order. He also dismissed the argument that extraditing Rittenhouse would be dangerous to his well-being.

Rittenhouse was quickly driven to the border and handed over to the custody of law enforcement in Wisconsin.

Outside the courthouse, protesters on both sides of the issue expressed passionate differences of opinion. One side called Rittenhouse a white supremacist murderer, while the other side said that the charges against him should be dropped in consideration of his right to self-defense.







Dozens gather outside of courthouse seeking justice in Kyle Rittenhouse case



www.youtube.com



“The bottom line is, is the petition has been denied, the governor’s warrant is proper and Mr. Rittenhouse will be extradited to Wisconsin to face the charges that he is facing up there,” said Lake County State’s Attorney Mike Nerheim.

“We were confident from the beginning that this would turn out this way, and we’re glad that it has, so we can move on, and Mr. Rittenhouse can move on as well,” he added.

Rittenhouse’s attorney said he would immediately appeal the ruling.

The teen faces one charge of first-degree intentional homicide in Kenosha County, and if convicted, he could receive a life sentence. He also faces one charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and two charges of first-degree reckless endangerment.

Here’s a local news report about the judgment:







Illinois judge OKs extradition request of Kyle Rittenhouse to Wisconsin



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

