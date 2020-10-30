https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/30/is-this-a-fcking-joke-mayor-of-los-angeles-offers-20-discounts-on-parking-fines-to-help-those-hurting-because-of-covid-19/

Mayor of Los Angeles Eric Garcetti is offering $20 discounts on parking tickets if people hurting economically because of the pandemic pay their fines within 48 hours:

We’re delivering assistance to Angelenos facing economic hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic. Starting Monday, with our new Early Pay LA program, @LADOTOfficial will offer a $20 discount on parking citations paid within 48 hours. https://t.co/jqG5kxudvi — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) October 31, 2020

No, not a joke:

This is not going over well, to say the least:

DRAG HIM!

This is hilarious. A $20 discount on tickets as pandemic relief. https://t.co/6tez15H3BR — Zito (@_Zeets) October 31, 2020

Really good satire of Democrats from this LA comedian https://t.co/OmNel1j2M1 — Brittany Van Horne (@_brittanyv) October 31, 2020

beyond parody. TWENTY DOLLARS OFF PARKING TICKETS is the best COVID relief our government can come up with after they chose to enforce parking tickets https://t.co/cxKf0WV0yQ — beguiling bug (@runolgarun) October 31, 2020

Sorry, this is how Dems act:

Maybe instead stop using us all as ATMs. https://t.co/DzF6fg0m56 — Joe Flint (@JBFlint) October 31, 2020

And that’s one way to distract your constituents from a story:

Read my two stories about how the Mayor of Los Angeles has covered up the sexual misconduct of his top aide. Story 1: https://t.co/8scipQ0eAt Story 2: https://t.co/x7A8C7lYwq https://t.co/bn9GeeX3WJ — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 31, 2020

