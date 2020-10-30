https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/30/is-this-a-fcking-joke-mayor-of-los-angeles-offers-20-discounts-on-parking-fines-to-help-those-hurting-because-of-covid-19/

Mayor of Los Angeles Eric Garcetti is offering $20 discounts on parking tickets if people hurting economically because of the pandemic pay their fines within 48 hours:

No, not a joke:

This is not going over well, to say the least:

DRAG HIM!

Sorry, this is how Dems act:

And that’s one way to distract your constituents from a story:

