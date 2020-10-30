https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/back-grab-kfcs-fried-chicken-scented-firelog-sells/

(NEXSTAR) While 2020 has robbed us of plenty of our favorite things, there’s at least one thing that will ensure we end the year on a positive note.

Yes, KFC’s fried chicken-scented yule long is back.

The 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog has sold out the past two years, so you’re going to watch to act fast if you hope to fill you home with the smell of fried delight.

This year, it’s being sold exclusively through Walmart and will cost you $15.88.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

