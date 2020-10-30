https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/jack-twitter-take-756-million-hit-net-worth-following-companys-silencing-conservative-voices-charles-v-payne-weighs/

On Friday Twitter stock took a 20 percent hit in net worth.

The stock went from a high at 52.66 per share to 42.26 in the past 24 hours.

Twitter company announced Thursday it added fewer users than expected and admitted its rise in expenses would accelerate in the fourth quarter.

The company has also been busy censoring conservatives and blocking unapproved facts on the coronavirus and other sensitive topics.

Twitter even suspended the US Border Patrol Chief’s account after he posted a factual statement on the Trump border wall.

And Twitter regularly censors President Donald Trump’s account.

Twitter does not believe in free speech. Twitter believes in controlled and approved speech.

In reaction to the news today, market analyst and author Charles V. Payne weighed in.

This morning Jack Dorsey will take a $756 million hit to his net worth. I don't think he cares but Twitter shareholders and board of directors might. Businesses that treats half the US population with disdain and different rules will have limited growth potential. Business 101 — Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) October 30, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The post Jack and Twitter Take $756 Million Hit to Net Worth Following Company’s Silencing of Conservative Voices — Charles V. Payne Weighs In appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

