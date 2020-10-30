https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/joe-biden-gets-angry-calls-minnesota-trump-supporters-ugly-honking-horns-drowning-speech-video/
Joe Biden traveled to the blue state of Minnesota on Friday because he’s 17 points ahead.
Crooked Joe Biden was drown out by Trump supporters chanting and honking horns.
Trump supporters shouted, “Joe’s a crook! Joe’s a crook!” within ear shot of Biden’s drive-in rally.
WATCH:
Joe Biden being drowned out by Minnesota Trump supporters right now. pic.twitter.com/gN4Y5Xcohq
— Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) October 30, 2020
Joe Biden lashed out at the Minnesota Trump supporters and called them “ugly folks.”
WATCH:
WATCH: Joe Biden gets angry, calls Minnesota Trump supporters “ugly.” pic.twitter.com/rLojZQupU5
— Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 30, 2020