Joe Biden traveled to the blue state of Minnesota on Friday because he’s 17 points ahead.

Crooked Joe Biden was drown out by Trump supporters chanting and honking horns.

Trump supporters shouted, “Joe’s a crook! Joe’s a crook!” within ear shot of Biden’s drive-in rally.

WATCH:

Joe Biden lashed out at the Minnesota Trump supporters and called them “ugly folks.”

WATCH:

