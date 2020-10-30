https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/joe-biden-ignores-reporters-deplanes-iowa-not-one-question-fbi-investigation-son-hunter-money-laundering-video/

Crooked Joe Biden on Friday traveled to Iowa in a desperate last minute push to appeal to voters who rejected him during the primaries.

Biden came in 4th place in the Iowa Caucuses but the corrupt DNC purposely caused chaos with the vote tally in an effort to sabotage the real winner, Bernie Sanders.

Joe Biden answered one softball question from a sycophantic reporter then immediately walked away to board his plane to Iowa.

Biden also ignored reporters after he deplaned in Iowa.

TRENDING: HUGE BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Hunter Biden Has a PornHub Account Where He Uploaded His Personal Porn – Including with Family Member

Not one reporter has asked Joe Biden about Tony Bobulinski, Hunter’s associate-turned-whistleblower who revealed the Biden crime family’s corrupt pay-to-play scheme with the Chinese Communist Party.

A DOJ official confirmed on Thursday that Hunter Biden and associates are currently under FBI investigation for money laundering.

Joe Biden’s son Hunter (and possibly Joe Biden as well) is under FBI investigation and not one reporter has asked him about his family’s money laundering operation.

WATCH:

Biden’s back in Iowa! His first time back in the state since finishing fourth in the Iowa caucuses in February. How things have changed. pic.twitter.com/d60EGPDKDI — Madeleine Rivera (@madeleinerivera) October 30, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

