2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden illustrated another concerning display of incoherence Saturday, just days out from the November election during a campaign stop in Pennsylvania.

“I’ll lead an effective strategy to mobilize trunalimunumaprzure,” Biden said, following the words with, “isolated punish China.”

BIDEN: “I’ll lead an effective strategy to mobilize trunalimunumaprzure.”

The latest episode of incoherent speech comes on the heels of several recent slip-ups renewing fresh concerns about the former vice president’s age and ability to effectively take the reins of the White House.

Two days later on Oct. 26, Biden called his running mate’s husband, Doug Emhoff, “Kamala’s wife.”

On Sunday, Biden confused President Donald Trump with former President George W. Bush.

Earlier this month, the presidential candidate called himself a candidate for the Senate around the same time that he confused his November opponent with Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney, who ran for president in 2012.

Biden meanwhile, has repeatedly called “lids” on campaigning throughout the month, including a 72-hour lid in the run-up to the second and final presidential debate, keeping the 77-year-old out of the public eye as Trump continues an aggressive campaign schedule around the country. The lid strategy has also shielded Biden from answering tough questions on recent scandals surrounding his family’s business ventures.

