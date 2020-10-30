https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/jonathan-cahn-calls-day-prayer-fasting-nov-3/

After leading a massive gathering on the National Mall one month ago, Messianic rabbi Jonathan Cahn is calling on Americans to pray and fast on Election Day, warning the nation is “standing at a crossroad and a precipice.”

“We are standing at a most critical moment. In a short time, America will be deciding its future. It is undoubtedly the most pivotal election of our lifetime. And never in our lifetime has this nation been as divided as it is now,” he says in a video message.

Known for his New York Times bestsellers, including “The Harbinger,” Cahn believes the nation has been given a “window of time” to return to God that could shut and “seal our nation’s departure, its fall, its apostasy – and its progression to judgment.”

He urges Americans to make next Tuesday “God’s Day,” “The Day of Prayer and Fasting.”

TRENDING: Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey accused of lying under oath to the Senate: That’s a felony

“Millions of us joined together on ‘The Day of Return’ one month ago according to 2 Chronicles 7:14, and in movements of prayer since then,” he says in the video. “Let us now commit to seal it all on November 3.

“Spread the word, tell your friends, your pastors, commit that day in your homes, on your jobs, in your churches, your fellowships, to humble ourselves, to pray, to seek His face, and to turn from our evil ways, that He will hear from heaven and answer us.”

Cahn urges praying that “the will of God will be done, and that He will elect to government those of His choosing, and that no matter what it takes, revival will come to this land.”

He says the election is “not about people, personalities, or parties: It’s about the issues, and the issues could not be any more clear or stark.”

On Friday, Cahn told WND that “politics are important but the answer is revival, the answer is God.”

“Politics can maintain a window or it can close a window, but ultimately it’s the Gospel, prayer and the light of God,” he said.

“Even under a conservative administration we’ve watched America’s culture race away from God.”

See the video:

In an interview in September before ‘The Return’ event in Washington, Cahn pointed to another crucial time in America, during the Civil War, when Abraham Lincoln declared a solemn assembly “and it changed the course of history.”

“We are at a more dangerous point than ever. We have an election that can change the course of the nation at such a time when so many signs are pointing to danger of judgment,” he told WND.

“I believe that if we do not rise to this now, here, embodied by the return, we may pass the point of no return.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

