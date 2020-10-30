https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/kamala-harris-speaks-dozen-socially-distanced-supporters-campaign-event-fort-worth-texas/
Kamala Harris wasted her time and traveled to Fort Worth, Texas on Friday with just four days until Election Day.
Harris spoke to a few dozen people (mostly media) awkwardly sitting 6 feet apart from each other.
Kamala in Ft Worth, Texas 👇🏻 😂😭🤣😂🤣😂🤣😭 pic.twitter.com/pj5Q6N9qAY
— Cari Kelemen (@KelemenCari) October 30, 2020
Covid, Covid, Covid.
Brief hello and thank yous from Sen. Kamala Harris before going straight into #COVID19. @NBCDFW https://t.co/EUKDoX6zGU pic.twitter.com/mnmmsVgO6C
— Candace Sweat (@CandaceNBC5) October 30, 2020
Trump supporters in Fort Worth, Texas trolled Biden-Harris supporters:
On the street just outside Harris’ event it appears there was a small confrontation between Trump supporters driving by and Biden/Harris supporters lining the street. Police pulled one man aside, but have now rereleased him to the crowd. pic.twitter.com/8KEEN2Uc37
— Priscilla Thompson (@PriscillaWT) October 30, 2020