Kamala Harris wasted her time and traveled to Fort Worth, Texas on Friday with just four days until Election Day.

Harris spoke to a few dozen people (mostly media) awkwardly sitting 6 feet apart from each other.

Covid, Covid, Covid.

Trump supporters in Fort Worth, Texas trolled Biden-Harris supporters:

